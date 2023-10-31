AD
Entertainment News

‘The Marvels’, ‘Aquaman’ sequel + ‘Wonka’ top Fandango’s “most anticipated” holiday movie survey

todayOctober 31, 2023

Marvel Studios

While much has been made of so-called “superhero fatigue” at the box office, moviegoers have indicated to online ticket service Fandango that they’re not tired of seeing people in tights.

At least that’s the takeaway from Fandango’s Most Anticipated Holiday Movie Survey for 2023.

Nearly 2,000 users picked Marvel Studios’ The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the last DC movie before Warner Bros. Discovery’s comic book universe is rebooted, as the first and second movies they’re most looking forward to seeing, respectively.

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris, opens November 10; Jason Momoa will be seen as the King of Atlantis on December 20.

Taking third place was the December 15 release Wonka, the Timothée Chalamet movie in which he plays the candy kingpin to-be.

The prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Joaquin Phoenix‘s biopic Napoleon round out the top five; those films hit theaters November 17 and November 22, respectively.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

