AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge to continue his Days of Future Passed tour in 2024

todayOctober 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Decca Music Group

The Moody Blues bassist John Lodge has added a new leg of his Days of Future Passed tour, where the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer plays the band’s classic 1967 album, Days of Future Passed, in its entirety, along with a selection of classic hits.

The new dates kick off February 24 at The Villages in Florida and wrap March 17 in Boston, Massachusetts. Lodge will then perform on the Flower Power Cruise, which departs Miami on March 21 and returns March 28.

The tour has the 78-year-old Lodge accompanied by his 10,000 Light Years Band and includes a guest appearance by Lodge’s son-in-law, current Yes frontman Jon Davison. The concert also features a special recording of late Moody Blues drummer Graeme Edge reciting his poems “Morning Glory” and “Late Lament.”

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at johnlodge.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%