The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood on touring, Glastonbury and a possible Stones biopic

The Rolling Stones’ new album, Hackney Diamonds, drops October 20, and it sounds like Ronnie Wood is already looking forward to playing the songs live.

During an interview with NME, Woods said they’re currently trying to figure out which songs would work for their live show, sharing, “I have complete faith. We could play the whole album, you know what I mean?”

But the chance of that happening isn’t likely, especially since The Stones have so many classic hits. “We’re not gonna forget the back catalog,” he says. “We’re only making room for, say, three or five songs.”

Wood says he’d love it if any upcoming tour included the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival. If it didn’t, however, he would still want to play it.

“If not the Stones, then the Faces,” Wood suggests. “It’ll be me, Rod [Stewart] and [drummer] Kenney [Jones]. That’s not out of the question, you know. I know they want to do it…”

With the excitement of the new album, things seem to be going well in the band. Wood notes Mick Jagger and Keith Richards’ current relationship is “more friendly now than ever.” “They’re still bickering and stuff,” he says. “But it’s in a loving way, you know, a creative way.”

Will fans ever see that relationship play out on the big screen in a biopic? Well, Woods indicated it may happen one day, although that’s not up to him. “I let Keith and Mick talk about that,” he says.

As for whether Harry Styles could play Mick, Wood doesn’t necessarily see it.

“Oh I thought he’d play me! Harry’s my mate!” he shares. “I suppose he has that kind of fire but I don’t think anybody has the cheek that Mick used to have – and still has.”