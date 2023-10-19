AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

The Sit Down (S2, E5) | Natalee Talley

todayOctober 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Posted: Oct 19, 2023

On this week’s episode of The Sit Down with Ted Davis, we are joined by Natalee Talley of the Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team.

Natalee is a senior captain on the Women’s Soccer team and was recently named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Offensive Player of the Week.

We sat down with her to talk about her senior year at Schreiner, her SCAC Player of the Week honor, her plans after graduation, and much more!

WATCH

Produced by: The Schreiner Sports Network

Filmed & Edited by: Matthew Comuzzie

FOLLOW US:

Instagram: @NeersTV

Twitter: @NeersTV

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%