Rev Rock Report

The Zombies taking part in special Rock & Roll Hall of Fame documentary screening

todayOctober 5, 2023

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The Zombies are headed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for a very special screening of their recent documentary, Hung Up On a Dream.

Original band members Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone, who were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, will take part in a Hall of Fame series interview and Q&A following the screening on October 21 at 2 p.m. 

Tickets for the screening and interview are on sale now

The event is happening the day after The Zombies’ October 20 show at Ludlow Garage in Cincinnati, Ohio. Their next concert is happening Thursday, October 5, in San Francisco. A complete list of tour dates can be found at thezombiesmusic.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

