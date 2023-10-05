AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Two divers found dead hours apart off Massachusetts beach

todayOctober 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ROCKPORT, Mass.) — Two people who went diving off a beach in Rockport, Massachusetts, were found dead Wednesday within hours of each other, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At approximately 11 a.m., the Rockport Police Department discovered a man who had been diving in the area dead on Front Beach.

Rockport police soon realized that two people were diving in that area that morning, and a search for a second diver began, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities were looking for a 70-year-old man in full diving gear. At about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, he was found by Massachusetts State Police with the use of sonar technology, according to the Coast Guard.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the second diver.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is leading the investigation into the deaths.

Rockport is a fishing town on the Atlantic coast located about 40 miles northeast of Boston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%