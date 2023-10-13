AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Two new tracks released from Jimmy Buffett’s final album, ‘Equal Strain on All Parts’

todayOctober 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mailboat Records, distributed by Sun Records

Fans of the late Jimmy Buffett are getting another preview of his upcoming posthumous album, Equal Strain On All Parts, which drops November 3.

Two new songs from the album have just been released, including a cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mozambique” featuring special guest Emmylou Harris. “Mozambique” originally appeared on Dylan’s 1976 album, Desire.

The second is an original autobiographical track, “University of Bourbon Street,” featuring New Orleans’ own Preservation Hall Jazz Band. It has Jimmy singing about the life lessons he learned while experiencing the city’s famed party street.

Equal Strain on All Parts, which also features guest appearances by Paul McCartney and Angélique Kidjo, was recorded while Buffett was battling Merkel cell skin cancer. He passed away from the disease on September 1.

The album is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%