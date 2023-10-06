AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

US economy adds 336,000 jobs in september

todayOctober 6, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kwanchai Lerttanapunyaporn / EyeEm/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — U.S. employers continued hiring in September, despite increased interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook. Employers added 336,000 jobs last month, according to the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The September gains were higher than the average monthly gains of 267,000 in the previous 12 months. Leisure and hospitality showed the most improvement, followed by job increases in government, health care and science and tech services.

The country’s unemployment rate saw little movement last month, remaining at 3.8 percent.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%