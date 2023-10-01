Volleyball Defeats Centenary College 3-1

AD

Cover photo: Brie Sosa, student photographer

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their neutral site conference match against Centenary College 3-1.

The Mountaineers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their neutral site Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Ladies from Centenary College, hosted by Colorado College.

After dropping the first set 25-20 to the Ladies, Schreiner responded by winning the next three sets in a row (25-17, 25-14, 25-19) to win the match 3-1.

Leading the offense for the Mountaneers was freshman outside hitter, Giana Hilliard, who finished with a team high 11 kills on 24 total attacks (.25 K%).

Also with a strong performance was Ryleigh Jones who finished with 9 kills and 9 digs, and Mia Moreno who finished with a team high 19 assists.

Schreiner vs Centenary (Neutral)

Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 SCH 20 25 25 25 CEN 25 17 14 19

The SCAC win by the Mountaineers now moves their overall record to 9-7 and their conference record to 2-3.

