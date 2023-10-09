Volleyball Defeats McMurry University 3-1

AD
Cover photo by Brie Sosa, student-photographer
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their home non-conference match against McMurry University 3-1.
The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawk from McMurry University.
Schreiner took control early by winning the first two sets (25-18, 25-22), but struggled in the third set as McMurry bounced back with a 29-27 win. However, the Mountaineers closed out the match in the 4th set by winning 25-21.
Leading the way for Schreiner on both sides of the ball was graduate senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with 14 kills (tied for team high) and 25 digs (team high).
|
|SET 1
|SET 2
|SET 3
|SET 4
|MCMURRY
|18
|22
|29
|21
|SCHREINER
|25
|25
|27
|25
