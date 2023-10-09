AD
Volleyball Defeats McMurry University 3-1

todayOctober 9, 2023

Cover photo by Brie Sosa, student-photographer

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their home non-conference match against McMurry University 3-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference matchup against the War Hawk from McMurry University.

Schreiner took control early by winning the first two sets (25-18, 25-22), but struggled in the third set as McMurry bounced back with a 29-27 win. However, the Mountaineers closed out the match in the 4th set by winning 25-21.

Leading the way for Schreiner on both sides of the ball was graduate senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with 14 kills (tied for team high) and 25 digs (team high).

  SET 1 SET 2 SET 3 SET 4
MCMURRY 18 22 29 21
SCHREINER 25 25 27 25

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

