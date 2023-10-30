Volleyball Defeats Southwestern University 3-2

AD

Cover photo by: Peyton Thibault, Trinity Sports Information

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their neutral site conference match against Southwestern University 3-2.

The Mountaineers remained in San Antonio, Texas, for their neutral site Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University, hosted by Trinity University.

It was a back and forth match to close out Schreiner’s roadtrip to San Antonio as they traded sets with the Pirates throughout the match. Schreiner would open up by taking the first set 25-18, followed by Southwestern taking set two 25-19. The Mountaineers would then take set three 25-17, followed by the Pirates taking set four 25-22, forcing a fifth and final set. Fortunately, the fifth set would go in favor of Schreiner as the Mountaineers took the set 15-11 and the match 3-2.

Leading the offensive attack for Schreiner was senior, Brooke Byer, who finished with 17 kills on 53 total attacks (.226 K%), as well as recording 24 digs.

On the defensive side of the ball, leading the effort for Schreiner was once again sophomore, Jenna Palomarez, who finished with a team high 31 digs, putting her at a very impressive 86 total digs through three matches.

With their undefeated weekend of conference matches with wins over Texas Lutheran University, University of St. Thomas, and Southwestern University, Schreiner University Volleyball now moves to a 15-8 season record (6-4 SCAC) and jumped up to fourth in the SCAC standings.

Box Score

Schedule