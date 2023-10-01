Volleyball Defeats University of Dallas 3-1

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Volleyball team won their neural site match against the University of Dallas 3-1.

The Mountaineers remained in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their neutral site Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas, hosted by Colorado College.

Similar to their previous match against Centenary College, Schreiner dropped the first set 25-22 to the Crusaders but responded by winning the next three sets (25-18, 27-25, 25-20) and the match 3-1.

Leading the way on offense for the Mountaineers was freshman outside hitter, Giana Hilliard, who finished with a team high 14 kills on 38 total attacks (.158 K%).

Also with a strong performance was Taylor Braxton who finished with 12 kills, Brooke Byer who finished with 10 kills and 17 digs, Mia Moreno who finished with 26 assists, and Harlie Gallaspy who finished with 22 assists.

Schreiner vs Dallas (Neutral)

Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 DAL 25 18 25 20 SCH 22 25 27 25

With their win over the Crusaders, the Mountaineers now move to an overall record of 10-7 and a conference record of 3-3.

