Voter 101 Class set for Tuesday

todayOctober 16, 2023

The League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas is hosting ‘Voter 101,’ which will present up to date information about voting in Kerr County.  The class is intended to inform voters of the specifics and mechanics of voting in Kerr County, educate residents about the new voting laws in Texas, and give voters the resources and tools available to them to help a voter make a plan to vote.

The Club Ed class is free and no registration is required.  Heather Farmer, the Civics Education Coordinator for the League of Women Voters of the Hill Country Texas, is scheduled to speak at the October 17 event, which will be held at the Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan civic organization that aims to encourage informed and active participation in government.  The local chapter serves six counties in the Hill Country, including Bandera, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Llano.  For more information, visit www.lwvhillcountrytexas.org.

Written by: Michelle Layton

