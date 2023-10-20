AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Watch Post Malone cover Alice in Chains’ “Them Bones”

todayOctober 20, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Post Malone has added another grunge cover to his repertoire.

The “Circles” star put his spin on Alice in Chains‘ “Them Bones” during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show. You can watch the acoustic-led performance, which also features a backing choir, streaming now on YouTube.

You may recall Post’s viral Nirvana covers set, which he performed virtually with Travis Barker during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s also covered Pearl Jam‘s “Better Man.”

Alice in Chains, meanwhile, recently wrapped a fall tour, which included shows opening for Guns N’ Roses.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%