AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Wild Whiskers of the West set for Saturday

todayOctober 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Texas Round Up Animal Alliance is hosting its 13th annual fundraiser Saturday, October 21, at Kinematic Brewery, 501401-10 Frontage Road, in Comfort, beginning at 4 p.m.  The event will feature a BBQ dinner, games, a silent auction, raffles, photo booth, craft beer, and live music provided by Rebel Roxie.

TRUAA’s mission is to save dogs from euthanasia, heal dogs with love and medical care, and provide tools to help dogs be adopted to the best families that ultimately meet their needs.  Adoptions are by appointment only and require an approved application.  TRUAA is a 501(c)3, non-profit and is supported solely by donations.

The organization is a small facility and typically houses roughly 25 dogs at a time.  The dogs in the care of TRUAA receive one-on-one attention, vet care, and are fully vaccinated and trained.  Most of the dogs at the facility are surrendered or abandoned.

For more information, visit www.texasroundupanimalalliance.com, or call (830)955-2670.

 

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%