Wild Whiskers of the West set for Saturday

Texas Round Up Animal Alliance is hosting its 13th annual fundraiser Saturday, October 21, at Kinematic Brewery, 501401-10 Frontage Road, in Comfort, beginning at 4 p.m. The event will feature a BBQ dinner, games, a silent auction, raffles, photo booth, craft beer, and live music provided by Rebel Roxie.

TRUAA’s mission is to save dogs from euthanasia, heal dogs with love and medical care, and provide tools to help dogs be adopted to the best families that ultimately meet their needs. Adoptions are by appointment only and require an approved application. TRUAA is a 501(c)3, non-profit and is supported solely by donations.

The organization is a small facility and typically houses roughly 25 dogs at a time. The dogs in the care of TRUAA receive one-on-one attention, vet care, and are fully vaccinated and trained. Most of the dogs at the facility are surrendered or abandoned.

For more information, visit www.texasroundupanimalalliance.com, or call (830)955-2670.

