Women’s Golf Finishes 5th at the Legends Cup

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Golf team finished in 5th place at the Legends Cup, hosted by the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

The tournament included eleven total teams, including three other Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) opponents (Texas Lutheran University, University of Dallas, and Centenary College).

As a team, Schreiner finished in 5th place with a total two-round score of 648 (327, 321) and were the highest placing SCAC program in the tournament.

At the individual level, the Mountaineers were lead by sophomore, Emmie Rhude, who finished tied for 10th place with a total two-round score of 156 (75, 81).

Also with a top 20 individual finish was freshman, Micah Rabey, who finished tied for 15th place with a total two-round score of 158 (80, 78).

The Legacy Cup – Final Results

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (598) Hardin Simmons University (625) UC Santa Cruz (628) Our Lady of the Lake University (640) Schreiner University (SCAC) (648) University of Dallas (SCAC) (657) Millsaps College (671) East Texas Baptist University (674) Texas Lutheran University (SCAC) (684) McMurry University (742) Centenary College (SCAC) (745)

Schreiner Women’s Golf – Team Results

T10. Emmie Rhude – 156 (75, 81)

T15. Micah Rabey – 158 (80, 78)

T24. Sara Salido – 163 (85, 78)

41. Abby Yanta – 171 (87, 84)

47. Natali Ramirez – 177 (87, 90)

“The women really stepped up and played well. We are not satisfied, but we are encouraged with our improvement. We are working hard, as that’s what ballers do. Train is coming. Going to keep the grind for the next tournament. Stay tuned.” – Alan Baxter, Head Men’s & Women’s Golf Coach

Up next, the Schreiner Women’s Golf team will head to Abilene, Texas, to compete in the Hardin-Simmons Invitational.

