AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Soccer Falls to Austin College 3-1

todayOctober 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their home conference match against Austin College 3-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would go down early as Austin College scored the first goal in just the second minute of play. After a defensive shutout for the remainder of the first half and most of the second half, the Kangaroos would put two more goals on the scoreboard in the final minutes of pay. However, Schreiner would avoid the shutout as freshman, Kailey Ellsworth, put one in for the Mountaineers in the 87th minute off an assist from sophomore, Ashley Esparza.

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%