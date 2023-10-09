Women’s Soccer Falls to Austin College 3-1

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their home conference match against Austin College 3-1.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Kangaroos from Austin College.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would go down early as Austin College scored the first goal in just the second minute of play. After a defensive shutout for the remainder of the first half and most of the second half, the Kangaroos would put two more goals on the scoreboard in the final minutes of pay. However, Schreiner would avoid the shutout as freshman, Kailey Ellsworth, put one in for the Mountaineers in the 87th minute off an assist from sophomore, Ashley Esparza.

