AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Soccer Falls to Trinity University 3-0

todayOctober 30, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their road conference match against Trinity University 3-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to close out their season with a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would be outpaced by the Tigers to close out the season, as Trinity shutout the Mountaineers and put up two goals in the first half and one more in the second half.

Now eliminated from post-season play, Schreiner University Women’s Soccer finished their season with a record of 2-11-1 (1-5-1 SCAC).

Box Score

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%