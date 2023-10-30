Women’s Soccer Falls to Trinity University 3-0

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their road conference match against Trinity University 3-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to close out their season with a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Tigers from Trinity University.

Unfortunately, Schreiner would be outpaced by the Tigers to close out the season, as Trinity shutout the Mountaineers and put up two goals in the first half and one more in the second half.

Now eliminated from post-season play, Schreiner University Women’s Soccer finished their season with a record of 2-11-1 (1-5-1 SCAC).

Box Score