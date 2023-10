AD

Posted: Oct 09, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their home conference match against the University of Dallas 5-0.

The Mountaineers were at home for their Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) matchup against the Crusaders from the University of Dallas.

After a strong first half of defensive play, the match got away from Schreiner as the second half progressed. The Crusaders would score five unanswered goals and go on to win the match 5-0.

