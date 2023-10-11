Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are brothers with biceps in trailer for wrestling drama ‘The Iron Claw’

A24

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are brothers with bulging biceps in the new trailer for The Iron Claw.

From A24, the sports drama is based on the true story of the Von Erich brothers, who, under the instruction and shadow of their father, made history in the professional wrestling world in the early 1980s.

Efron stars as Kevin Von Erich, the eldest living son in the family, while White plays Kerry Erich, who Holt McCallany‘s patriarch Fritz Von Erich describes as his favorite son.

The trailer opens with narration from Efron’s Kevin as he warms up in the wrestling ring.

“Ever since I was a child, people said my family was cursed. Mom tried to protect us with God. Pop tried to protect us with wrestling,” Efron says. “He said if we were the toughest, the strongest, nothing could ever hurt us. I believed him. We all did.”

According to the film’s official synopsis, it will chronicle the Von Erich family’s tragedies and triumphs as “the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Additionally, The Iron Claw has scored an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, which allows its actors to conduct publicity for the film’s release.

Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Stanley Simons and Maura Tierney also star. Directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw releases in theaters just ahead of Christmas on December 22.