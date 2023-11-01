AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Keanu Reeves gets revved up in trailer to Hulu’s ‘Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story’

todayNovember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Keanu with Jenson Button — Hulu

“For as long as I can remember I had a fascination with racing,” Keanu Reeves says in voice-over in the new trailer to the Hulu Original docuseries Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story.

As the John Wick franchise star strides up to a Formula 1 car, he continues, “And I’m going to share a story that barely seems believable.”

Brawn follows how, in 2009, “competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened: An understaffed, underfinanced and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1.”

Reeves is shown interviewing the key players in the sneak peek, which is intercut with white-knuckle racing scenes.

The four-part series premieres Wednesday, November 15, on Hulu and on Disney+ in select international territories.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%