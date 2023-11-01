Music notes: Billy Joel, Taylor Swift and more

For Halloween, Billy Joel proved he was Kenough by dressing as Ken — but in a unique way: He dressed as a Ken doll still in the box. You can see the picture on Instagram.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were a popular couples costume this Halloween — even singer-songwriter Jax and her fiancé, Braverijah Gregg, took inspiration from the pair. On the newest episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis reacted to their costume, which featured Braverijah dressed as Taylor, placing a photo of Travis on a map. “She put me on the map, right there in the video,” Travis said. “That was golden. Hats off. That was well done. You get a round of applause for that one, I enjoyed that.”

Halsey‘s son, Ender, is a Harry Styles fan. The young boy dressed as Harry for Halloween this year, sporting one of his iconic outfits — white pants with a pink dress shirt and suspenders. “It was his idea i swear,” Halsey wrote on their Instagram Story.