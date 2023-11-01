AD
Buck Country Music News

Reba to livestream sold-out Ryman event

todayNovember 1, 2023

NBC

Reba McEntire is teaming up with streaming service Veeps to livestream her sold-out Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends event live from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. 

The one-night-only special will be hosted by the country icon’s Reba co-star Melissa Peterman and will feature personal stories from Reba about her New York Times bestselling book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.

Reba will also perform several songs, including “Seven Minutes in Heaven” from her latest album, Not That Fancy.

Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends is available to stream for free for Veeps All Access subscribers. Fans can also purchase a show ticket for $12.99 at veeps.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

