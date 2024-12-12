2024 ‘Billboard’ Music Awards: The complete winners list

AD
The 2024 Billboard Music Awards aired Thursday night on Fox and Fire TV Channels, and on-demand on Paramount+.

Taylor Swift was the night’s big winner with 10 awards, giving her the most career wins of any artist with a total of 49.

Here is the complete list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist
Taylor Swift

Top New Artist
Chappell Roan

Top Male Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff

Top Streaming Songs Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist
Shaboozey

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist
SZA

Top R&B Male Artist
Tommy Richman

Top R&B Female Artist
SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist
Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist
Drake

Top Rap Male Artist
Drake

Top Rap Female Artist
Doja Cat

Top Rap Touring Artist
Travis Scott

Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist
Beyonce

Top Country Duo/Group
The Red Clay Strays

Top Country Touring Artist
Zach Bryan

Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group
Linkin Park

Top Hard Rock Artist
Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay

Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist
Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist
Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist
Stray Kids

Top K-Pop Touring Artist
SEVENTEEN

Top Afrobeats Artist
Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli XCX

Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album
Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Top Soundtrack
Trolls: Band Together

Top R&B Album
Chris Brown, 11:11

Top Rap Album
Drake, For All the Dogs

Top Country Album
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Top Rock Album
Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Top Hard Rock Album
Sleep Token, Take Me Back to Eden

Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Top K-Pop Album
Jung Kook, GOLDEN

Top Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX, BRAT

Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship, CAN YOU IMAGINE?

Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Top Radio Song
Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Top Selling Song
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Top Collaboration
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Top R&B Song
Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”

Top Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Top Country Song
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Top Hard Rock Song
Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll “All My Life”

Top Latin Song
FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”

Top Global K-Pop Song
Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”

Top Afrobeats Song
Tyla “Water”

Top Dance/Electronic Song
Dua Lipa “Houdini”

Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”

Top Gospel Song
CeCe Winans “That’s My King”

