2024 People’s Choice Awards: The winners

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards, hosted by Barbie actor Simu Liu, were held Sunday night. Here’s the list of winners:



THE MOVIE

Barbie

THE ACTION MOVIE

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE COMEDY MOVIE

Barbie

THE DRAMA MOVIE

Oppenheimer

THE MALE MOVIE STAR

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR

Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR

Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR

Jenna Ortega (Scream VI)

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE

America Ferrera (Barbie)

THE SHOW

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW

Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA SHOW

The Last of Us

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW

Loki

THE REALITY SHOW

The Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW

The Voice

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW

The Summer I Turned Pretty

THE MALE TV STAR

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

THE FEMALE TV STAR

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)