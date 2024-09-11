AD
Buck Country Music News

2024 People’s Choice Country Awards: See who’s performing + presenting

todaySeptember 11, 2024

Courtesy of NBCUniversal

The performers and presenters for the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards have been announced.

Kane Brown, Keith UrbanMiranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Parker McCollum and The War And Treaty will perform, and Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, and comedian and UMG Nashville signee Nate Bargatze will take the stage to present.

As previously announced, Kane and Miranda will receive their Country Champion Award and Country Icon Award during the awards show.

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, hosted by Shania Twain, air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

