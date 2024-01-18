AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

2024 Watershed Festival: Luke Bryan, Old Dominion + HARDY to headline

todayJanuary 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Watershed Festival has announced the lineup for its 2024 event, happening August 2-4 at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

The bill includes headliners Luke BryanOld Dominion and HARDY, as well as Cole SwindellDylan ScottRiley GreenBrian KelleyMaddie & TaeThe Cadillac ThreeTerri ClarkAshland Craft, Josh RossZach TopKoe WetzelPecos & the Rooftops and Dee Jay Silver.

Additionally, up-and-comers Kassi AshtonMeghan PatrickMae EstesJake WorthingtonGraham BarhamJade EaglesonGreylan JamesMadeline MerloMatt Schuster and more will perform on the Next From Nashville stage.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. PT at watershedest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%