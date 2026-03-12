AD
2026 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees to be revealed March 20

todayMarch 12, 2026

2026 Country Music Hall of Fame inductees announcement (CMA)

We’re about a week away from learning the identities of the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame. 

Marty Stuart will host the official announcement of the 2026 inductees March 20 from the Hall of Fame’s rotunda.

You’ll be able to livestream this year’s big reveal starting at 10 a.m. CT on the CMA’s YouTube channel

The three new members will officially join the Hall of Fame’s esteemed ranks after the annual Medallion Ceremony in the fall. 

Kenny Chesney, June Carter Cash and Tony Brown were the 2025 inductees. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

