20th Century Studios releases epic teaser to ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’

20th Century Studios

20th Century Studios has dropped an epic teaser to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, an adventure set several generations after director Matt Reeves‘ heralded Apes trilogy.

The Maze Runner helmer Wes Ball called the shots on the latest installment of the beloved franchise, and the teaser shows apes have become Earth’s dominant species since the days of the reboot trilogy’s sentient ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis).

Humans, on the other hand, are being hunted like wild animals and forced to live in the shadows, as ape-kind is ruled by a tyrannical leader.

According to the studio, “One young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.”

The teaser shows that youngster revisiting key locations seen in Reeves’ trilogy, as his eyes are opened to the harmonious life humans once shared with their simian counterparts.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will open exclusively in theaters nationwide May 24.