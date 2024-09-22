22 people shot by multiple gunmen on Birmingham street, police say

AD

(BIRMINGHAM, Ala.) — Four people were killed and at least 18 injured in a shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday night, police said.

Police said officers responded to reports of a major shooting. “Officers are on the scene of multiple people shot with possibly multiple casualties,” the Birmingham Police Department wrote in a post to X.

The shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the 2000 Block of Magnolia Avenue South, in the Five Points South Entertainment District, police said in a later statement.

“Officers arrived on the scene when they observed two adult males and one adult female lying unresponsive on a sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” police said. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel.

Additional victims were then located in the area, while others began arriving at local hospitals. One man was pronounced dead at UAB Hospital, police said.

As of Sunday morning, police said there were a total of 22 gunshot victims — four dead and 18 wounded, “with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to life-threatening.”

“We believe multiple suspects fired upon a large group of people who were outside in a public area in the 2000 Block of Magnolia Avenue South,” police said in the statement.

“Detectives believe the shooting was not random and stemmed from an isolated incident where multiple victims were caught in the crossfire.”

Police said they are working to determine who was the target of the shooting, noting they currently have no one in custody.

The Birmingham Police Department is working with the FBI and ATF on the investigation, the department’s statement said. Authorities are also seeking information from witnesses.

“There is no greater resource than the public,” Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said, as reported by Birmingham ABC affiliate WBMA. “We will do everything we possibly can to make sure we uncover, identify and hunt down whoever is responsible for preying on our people this morning.”

The police statement urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact the BPD Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 in cash for information, the police added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.