AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

23-year-old hiker missing in Rocky Mountain National Park

todayMay 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Rocky Mountain National Park/Facebook

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — A search is underway for a 23-year-old hiker in Colorado’s Rocky Mountain National Park after he did not return from an attempt to summit Longs Peak on Sunday.

Lucas Macaj, of Colorado Springs, was expected back late Sunday. He was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday when he texted a friend that he was on the summit of Longs Peak.

Macaj’s vehicle was found parked at the Longs Peak Trailhead early Monday.

Significant storms moved through high elevations in the park on Sunday, according to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Macaj is likely wearing a dark-colored top, tan or brown pants, khaki-colored boots and a black backpack. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds.

Search and rescue team members are on the ground and in the air searching for Macaj.
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%