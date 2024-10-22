AD
National News

3 children, 2 adults dead in ‘tragic, domestic violence situation’; teen boy in custody

todayOctober 22, 2024

(FALL CITY, Wash.) — Three children and two adults are dead, and a teenager is in custody, following a domestic violence situation at a home in a quiet Washington state neighborhood, authorities said.

Deputies responded to multiple 911 calls Monday morning that reported gunshots in Fall City, about 25 miles east of Seattle, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Five people were found dead: three children and two adults, the sheriff’s office said. One victim, a girl, survived and was admitted to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, authorities said.

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

All of the victims appeared to be members of the same family, according to the sheriff’s office.

King County sheriff’s deputy Mike Mellis described the case as a “tragic, domestic violence situation” and a firearms-related homicide investigation.

The victims’ neighborhood is small, quiet and doesn’t normally see police activity, Mellis said, adding that the family had no significant history with the sheriff’s office.

“It’s just unfathomable,” neighbor Cameron Doerrer told ABC Seattle affiliate KOMO. “The younger kids, especially, [were] the sweetest children. So polite.”

Written by: ABC News

