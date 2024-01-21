AD
National News

3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at possible short-term rental in Katy, Texas, sheriff says

todayJanuary 21, 2024

Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

(KATY, Texas) — Three people were killed and at least two people were injured during an overnight shooting at a home that may have been used as a short-term rental in Katy, Texas, law enforcement said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that reports for the shooting came in at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning, during a gathering that included up to about 20 people. Those who attended appear to have been in their 20s, officials said.

One man and one woman were pronounced deceased at the scene, and another man died at a local hospital, Gonzalez said.

Two others are receiving treatment at the hospital, though their conditions are unknown, Gonzalez said. Officials said they believe that others may have been transported privately to area hospitals.

Officials said they are still trying to determine how many people were involved in the shooting, Gonzalez said. Multiple people were shot inside the home, and there is evidence that rounds were fired on the street outside the home, according to law enforcement.

There is no known immediate threat to the public at this time, though officials are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting, Gonzalez said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

