3 dead, 2 police officers injured in grocery store shooting in Indiana

(ELKHART, IN) — Two people were shot and killed inside a grocery store in Indiana on Monday, officials told ABC News.

The incident took place at about 5:30 p.m. at Martin’s Super Market in Elkhart, Indiana, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

“Upon arrival, officers and first responders were directed to two shooting victims inside the store,” according to a statement issued late Monday by the EPD. “Both of these individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police then engaged the shooting suspect outside the store, authorities said. An exchange of gunfire ensued, and the suspect was killed.

Two officers were shot and are in stable condition, the EPD confirmed. Both officers were brought to the local hospital, where one was discharged shortly after and the other remained in stable condition as of Monday night.

Elkhart Police Chief Dan Milanese issued a statement saying, “In this horrific situation, words cannot express the pain felt in our community when a tragic incident like this happens. This pain is especially felt by the victim’s families, the responding officers, the families of the wounded officers, and all the witnesses to this tragic incident.”

Thanking law enforcement partners, he added, “I ask for the community to continue to keep all those effected by this horrific event in your thoughts and prayers.”

“As details emerge about the shooting in Elkhart, we are in communication with state and local law enforcement,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun in a post on X.

“Maureen and I are praying for the victims and their families,” he added.

The local homicide unit has taken over and started its investigation, according to a statement provided just before midnight on Monday.

“The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation,” the statement said. “There is believed to be no further danger to the public.”

It also said that the names of the victims, suspect, and involved officers were being withheld, pending family notifications.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.