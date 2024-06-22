AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

3 killed, 10 hurt in mass shooting at grocery store in Arkansas

todayJune 22, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

(FORDYCE, Ark.) — Three people were killed and 10 were injured in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas on Friday, authorities said.

The suspect, who was shot by law enforcement, will be charged with capital murder, Arkansas State Police said.

Police responded to the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, at about 11:30 a.m., police said.

Three civilians were killed and eight civilians were hurt, and some are in extremely critical condition, police said.

Two law enforcement officers were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to the 13 people killed or injured, the lone suspect was shot by law enforcement and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect — identified by Arkansas State Police as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, of New Edinburg — is being held at the Ouachita County Detention Center. He will be charged with three counts of capital murder, with additional charges pending, police said.

The situation is contained, police said.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she’s been briefed on the shooting.

I have been briefed on the tragic shooting in Fordyce, and I’m in constant contact with State Police at the scene. I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives. My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this…

— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) June 21, 2024

The FBI said it is sending personnel to the scene to help state and local police.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and his team will continue to keep him updated.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%