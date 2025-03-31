AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

3 people, including 3-year-old girl, critically hurt in fire and possible explosion at Detroit apartment building

todayMarch 31, 2025

Background
share close
AD
slobo/Getty Images

(DETROIT) — Three people, including a 3-year-old girl, were critically hurt in a fire and possible explosion at an apartment building in Detroit, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Monday, and when crews arrived, they found people “hanging off” windows, “ready to jump,” Detroit Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms told reporters.

“Firefighters immediately went into action” and rescued all 12 people in the building: six adults and six children, Simms said.

Three people who were in the same apartment were hospitalized in critical condition: a 30-year-old man with severe burns to 90% of his body; a 27-year-old woman with severe burns to about 20% to 40% of her body; and a 3-year-old girl who suffered burns to 15% of her body, Simms said.

The other injured victims were hospitalized in stable condition, including a 26-year-old mom and her four children, Simms said. He described their injuries as “scrapes and bruises.”

A cause is not known, Simms said. The investigation is focused on the apartment where the three victims suffered serious burn injuries, he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%