3 sheriff’s deputies shot in Florida, governor says

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.) — At least three deputies were shot Friday morning in Indian River County, Florida, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said officials are monitoring the incident.

“There is a lot going on. Just know Florida Department of Law Enforcement is engaged, working with the sheriff and the local community. We will hope for the best results of that,” DeSantis said during an unrelated press conference on Friday.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also confirmed the shooting during an unrelated press conference on Friday. Uthmeier did not provide any further details on the incident, but held a moment of silence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.