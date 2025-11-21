AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

3 sheriff’s deputies shot in Florida, governor says

todayNovember 21, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla.) — At least three deputies were shot Friday morning in Indian River County, Florida, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis said officials are monitoring the incident.

“There is a lot going on. Just know Florida Department of Law Enforcement is engaged, working with the sheriff and the local community. We will hope for the best results of that,” DeSantis said during an unrelated press conference on Friday.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also confirmed the shooting during an unrelated press conference on Friday. Uthmeier did not provide any further details on the incident, but held a moment of silence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%