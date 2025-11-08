AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

3 shot dead at landscape supply company in San Antonio, suspect ‘down’

todayNovember 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD
mphotoi/Getty Images

(SAN ANTONIO) — Three people were shot dead at a landscape supply company in San Antonio, Texas, early Saturday, authorities said.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said on social media that the suspect is “down” with a “self-inflicted” wound.

McManus said at a news conference earlier on Saturday that “the people involved in this event are employees of that landscape supply company.”

“There may be others wounded, but we’re not sure,” McManus said.

The motive is not known, but the chief said it was not a random shooting.

McManus did not identify the victims killed, but said two were males and one was female.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%