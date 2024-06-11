AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

3 victims, 1 suspect shot following fight at Atlanta food court: Police

todayJune 11, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images – STOCK

(ATLANTA) — A fight sparked a shooting that injured three people in a food court at a downtown Atlanta shopping center on Tuesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

An altercation between two people broke out at the Hub at Peachtree Center, and then one person pulled out a handgun and shot the person they were fighting with, police said.

The suspect, 34, also shot and injured two other people in the food court, police said.

As people fled for safety, an off-duty Atlanta police officer confronted the armed suspect and shot him, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Everyone injured is “alert, conscious and breathing,” police said.

The victims were identified as a 47-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and 70-year-old woman, police said.

The suspect’s handgun has been recovered, police said.

The suspect has served prison time for armed robbery, Schierbaum said.

“This is an individual who should have never been possessing a gun,” Schierbaum said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%