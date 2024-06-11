3 victims, 1 suspect shot following fight at Atlanta food court: Police

Getty Images – STOCK

(ATLANTA) — A fight sparked a shooting that injured three people in a food court at a downtown Atlanta shopping center on Tuesday afternoon, according to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

An altercation between two people broke out at the Hub at Peachtree Center, and then one person pulled out a handgun and shot the person they were fighting with, police said.

The suspect, 34, also shot and injured two other people in the food court, police said.

As people fled for safety, an off-duty Atlanta police officer confronted the armed suspect and shot him, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

Everyone injured is “alert, conscious and breathing,” police said.

The victims were identified as a 47-year-old man, 69-year-old woman and 70-year-old woman, police said.

The suspect’s handgun has been recovered, police said.

The suspect has served prison time for armed robbery, Schierbaum said.

“This is an individual who should have never been possessing a gun,” Schierbaum said.