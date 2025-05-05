AD
National News

3 victims in unknown condition after a shooting at a wilderness park in California

todayMay 5, 2025

(ORANGE COUNTY, CA) — A shooting occurred at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda on Sunday afternoon, according to a post on X from the sheriff’s office in Orange County, California, where the wilderness park and Canyon RV campsite is located.

There was an altercation earlier in the day, after which a man returned to the park and tried to run over another man with his car, a police information officer said in a video posted to X on Sunday evening.

The driver then exited the vehicle and shot two people — “firing several rounds at them before turning the gun on himself,” the PIO said.

All three gunshot victims were transported to the hospital, the video explained, adding that the person who was hit by the car suffered minor injuries and was assessed by firefighter paramedics but was not hospitalized.

The victims’ conditions are unknown as of Sunday night.

The incident happened in front of multiple people, according to police.

It’s believed that all of the victims and the suspect knew each other, officials said, calling it an “isolated incident.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News

