National News

3 women found dead inside of Ohio home, homicide detectives investigating

todayDecember 15, 2024

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Three women were found dead inside a Columbus, Ohio, home on Saturday, according to police.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers received a report from a person who found their friends in medical distress inside a home, officials said.

“We are working through the manner of death to determine what actually happened before we release any of that information,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, public information officer for Columbus Police.

Once at the home, responders found three female victims inside and all were pronounced dead at the scene, Fuqua said.

“It’s unfortunate when someone loses their life, but particularly this time of year during the holidays,” Fuqua said. “It’s going to be very difficult for all of these victim’s families to come to the grips that, unfortunately, these family members will no longer be in their lives.”

No drugs were found at the scene and officials are considering it an active homicide investigation and are working to confirm the manner of death, officials said.

No one is in custody at this time, and the person who called in the incident is not a suspect.

Fuqua called it a “very complex scene.”

“It’s going to take a little bit longer to make sure that we’re very careful and going through the scene meticulously, so we do not miss any key piece of evidence because unfortunately, it’s very unusual to have so many victims in one incident,” he added.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

