National News

4 injured, including 2 children, in shooting at Milwaukee gas station

todayJune 26, 2024

ABC

(MILWAUKEE) — Four people, including two children, were injured in a shooting at a gas station in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Around 2:29 p.m. local time, the four people, who were in the same vehicle, were struck by gunfire, police said.

A spokesperson for the Milwaukee Police Department told ABC News they are seeking multiple “unknown suspects.”

The shooters are believed to have fired several shots at the victims’ car.

A 33-year-old and a 28-year-old were transported to a local hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” police said.

The two children, ages 4 and 9, were brought to the hospital with “non-fatal injuries.”

Officials have not yet said what led to the shooting and have asked anyone with information on the suspects to contact police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

