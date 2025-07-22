AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

4-year-old bitten by mountain lion at national park: Officials

todayJuly 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
George Rose/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 4-year-old child was attacked by a mountain lion at a national park in Washington state, officials said.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Olympic National Park, near the Victoria Overlook area on Hurricane Ridge, according to the National Park Service.

The child was bitten by the mountain lion while walking with their family on a “popular trail,” park officials said.

Paramedics and park staff responded and transferred the victim via an air ambulance to a Seattle hospital, where the child is undergoing treatment, park officials said Monday. No additional details on the child have been released to protect their privacy, park officials said.

Following the attack, park rangers immediately began searching for the collared cougar, which was located and dispatched Monday morning, park officials said.

“There are no current threats to the public,” the National Park Service said in a press release on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. Witnesses to the attack are urged to contact the parks service at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

According to the National Park Service, cougars are typically elusive and attacks on humans are rare.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%