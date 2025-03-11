AD
National News

4-year-old boy calls 911 after ‘bad mom’ eats his ice cream

todayMarch 11, 2025

Facebook / Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department

(MOUNT PLEASANT, WI) — I scream, you scream, a 4-year-old boy has called the cops after his mother ate his ice cream, police have said.

The incident occurred last Tuesday in the town of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin — located seven miles west of Racine — when police were contacted by a 4-year-old boy who said his “mom being bad,” according to a statement released by the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department last week.

“Officer Gardinier and Officer Ostergaard were dispatched for a 911 hangup,” authorities said. “A little boy called 911 saying his mom was being bad and needed to go to jail.”

When officers arrived at their home, the young boy said, “his mom ate his ice cream and needed to go to jail for it.”

He also told police that “he no longer wanted her to go to jail and just wanted some ice cream.”

The good-spirted officers subsequently left the home once they verified that this was indeed the reason why they had been called out but they returned back the next day, this time to surprise the boy with some ice cream “after he decided he didn’t want mom in trouble anymore,” police said.

The responding officers weren’t the only ones to find humor in the situation either.

“I’m not saying he’s right. All I am saying is I understand,” said one person responding to the Village of Mount Pleasant Police Department’s post about the incident on social media.

“At least he knows how to call for help,” said another response. “It could save someone’s life one day!”

The officers involved even took a picture with the 4-year-old after the whole incident was over and were able to find humor in the situation.

“I love hearing about our amazing officers creating positive relationships with kids,” another social media user said. “Keep the good news coming!”

Written by: ABC News

