AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

40th anniversary of George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” celebrated with new EP

todayJuly 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
George Michael Entertainment/GME/Sony Music

Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the release of “Careless Whisper” by Wham! featuring George Michael — it was released on July 23, 1984. To mark the occasion, a special EP dedicated to the song will be released Oct. 18.

The EP will feature a previously unreleased live recording of the song, captured on July 23, 2008, during a George Michael concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Also included are a newly mastered version of the original sing, the extended mix and an instrumental version. It’ll be available in both digital and physical versions; a ruby marble vinyl is available for preorder now.

“Careless Whisper” has been RIAA-certified seven-times Platinum in the  U.S. alone. Released as a “solo” single because the style was so different from Wham!’s music at the time, it led to George, at age 21, becoming the youngest recipient of the U.K.’s prestigious Ivor Novello Award for songwriting.

The song has gone on to earn more than 1 billion streams on both YouTube and Spotify.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%