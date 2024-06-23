4th victim dies after grocery store mass shooting in Arkansas: Police

AD

(FORDYCE, Ark.) — A fourth person has died on Saturday following a mass shooting at a grocery store in Arkansas, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, about 70 miles south of Little Rock, early afternoon on Friday, police said.

Three civilians were killed at the shooting and eight civilians were hurt, police said.

The four victims were 23-year-old Callie Weems, 50-year-old Roy Sturgis, 62-year-old Shirley Taylor and 81-year-old Ellen Shrum.

Two law enforcement officers were also shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The remaining victims are two men and five women between the ages of 20 and 65. Four of the victims remain hospitalized with one woman still in critical condition. Three victims have been treated and released, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect, who was shot by officers and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, will be charged with capital murder, Arkansas State Police said.

The suspect — identified by Arkansas State Police as 44-year-old Travis Eugene Posey, of New Edinburg — is being held at the Ouachita County Detention Center. He will be charged with three counts of capital murder, with additional charges pending, police said.

Houchens Food Group, the Kentucky-based company that owns Fordyce’s Mad Butcher grocery store, said in a statement Saturday that the store would remain closed as the investigation continues and that store officials are cooperating with the probe.

“We are deeply saddened by the shooting incident that occurred Friday,” the company said. “We’re thankful for the rapid response from local authorities who apprehended the suspect and secured the area.”

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she’s been briefed on the shooting.

The FBI said it sent personnel to the scene to help state and local police with the investigation.

The White House said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and his team will continue to keep him updated.