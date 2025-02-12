AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘4x4xU’ forever: Lainey Wilson’s engaged

todayFebruary 12, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Hill/WireImage

It looks like Lainey Wilson will soon be a married woman.

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year shared the news of her engagement with her fans Wednesday evening on social media.

A series of photos shows Lainey posing with her boyfriend, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, on the front porch of an elaborate brick mansion, embracing, kissing and posing with an impressive ring. In one pic, Lainey covers her face as the two laugh. In another, the two pose side by side as Duck shows off what appears to be a cowboy hat shaped ring box. The series closes with a video of Lainey walking down the porch’s huge staircase to show off her rock to the camera.

“4x4xU forever,” Lainey added, in a nod to her current hit. 

The country superstar’s been dating the former Pittsburgh Steeler since 2021.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%