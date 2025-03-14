AD
National News

5 people dead in massive car crash in Austin, driver charged

todayMarch 14, 2025

Background
ABC News

(AUSTIN, Texas) — A man is facing charges after five people were killed and 11 were hospitalized in a collision involving 17 vehicles, including a semi-truck, in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, has been charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, according to Austin police.

The accident unfolded at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Interstate 35 southbound, according to Capt. Krista Stedman, public information officer for Austin-Travis County EMS. Crews arrived on scene to find multiple patients pinned in their cars, officials said.

Five people died at the scene: three adults, one child and one infant, authorities said. Eleven others were taken to hospitals.

“This incident was incredibly chaotic, and it was spread out over about a tenth of a mile,” Stedman said. “We were able to get all the critical patients off the scene within about 40 minutes and, considering how complex the scene was, that’s pretty impressive.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said it’s launched a safety investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

