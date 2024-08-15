50th anniversary of the Ramones’ CBGBs debut to be celebrated on the New York Ferry

Roberta Bayley/Redferns

Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the Ramones‘ first-ever show at the legendary New York rock club CBGBs and the city is celebrating.

On Friday and Saturday, the New York City Ferry will be running specially curated Ramones-themed commutes to Rockaway Beach, the area of Queens made famous in the band’s song of the same name.

The rides will take off from Wall Street/Pier 11, with stops in Sunset Park and Rockaway. The Ramones will be taking over the ferry’s on-board digital screens and “Rockaway Beach” will play as the ferry departs Wall Street/Pier 11. Riders will receive 50 Years of Ramones stickers (while supplies last), along with free samples of Rockaway Soda. There will also be a raffle, courtesy of Rhino Records.

In addition, Rockaway Beach Bakery has created some Ramones-themed treats for the occasion, including limited-edition Ra-scones and Now I Wanna Sip Some (Cold) Brew.

More info can be found at ferry-nyc.com.

Formed in Forest Hills, New York, in 1974, the Ramones are considered by many to be one of the most influential punk rock bands of all time. The band — co-founded by Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone and Dee Dee Ramone — was known for such hits as “I Wanna Be Sedated,” “Rockaway Beach,” “Sheena Is a Punk Rocker” and more. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.