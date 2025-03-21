50th anniversary reissue of Wings’ ‘Venus and Mars’ celebrated with new 4K live videos

MPL/UMe

The 50th anniversary reissue of Venus and Mars, the 1975 album from Paul McCartney‘s band Wings, is out now. To mark the release they’ve shared some new performance clips of songs from the record.

The videos are for the tracks “Letting Go” and “Rock Show,” which have now been remastered in 4K. Both clips were recorded during the 1975 Wings Over The World tour and feature Paul, his late wife Linda McCartney, Denny Laine, Jimmy McCulloch and Joe English.

The new half-speed mastered vinyl reissue of Venus and Mars was created by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios using the original master recordings from 1975. It features a reproduction of the original U.K. pressing and a recreation of the original artwork by Hipgnosis.

The album is also now out on Dolby Atmos for the first time, with Giles Martin and Steve Orchard behind the new mix.

The follow-up to the hit album Band on the Run, Venus and Mars was released May 30, 1975, and hit #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. It featured the #1 single “Listen to What the Man Said.”